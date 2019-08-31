× SWAT responds to barricaded person in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A person has barricaded themselves inside a West Jordan home after they reportedly stabbed someone in Sandy early Saturday morning.

Sandy Police Department responded to an aggravated assault at an apartment complex near 9000 South on State street around 4:30 a.m. According to Sgt. Jason Nielsen, the suspect fled before police were on scene.

Police later received information that the suspect was in West Jordan near 3500 West 7800 South. A SWAT team was deployed to work with the barricaded individual.

The stabbing victim is in stable condition.

