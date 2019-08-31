× Man killed, two women hospitalized after overnight crash in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — Police say one man is dead and two women were sent to the hospital after an overnight crash Saturday.

Police say they received a call about a crash with injuries at around 1:00 a.m. on the 5200 block of Shalee Street.

Investigators say a truck driving eastbound crashed into a fence and several parked cars before it came to a rest.

Officers say the driver died at the scene. Two women in their 20’s were sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Unified Police investigators are now trying to piece together what went wrong.

“[Investigators] always look within the initial scene and then they go outside of our scene to make sure we didn’t miss anything,” said Unified Police Lt. Paul Barker. “If we need to expand the crime scene, we will.”

Unified Police say crashes like what happened Saturday are rare.

“Usually they’re out on the streets with the busier speed limits, and we do get traffic accidents in neighborhoods where the speed limit is 25 miles per hour — but usually not in this condition,” said Lt. Barker.

Investigators have not identified the victims. It’s not known yet if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.