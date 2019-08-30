We taste-test ‘Pacific Northwest barbecue’ from a local food truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rob Pierce, owner of Smokin' Roadside Grill food truck, stopped by to show off his signature items today!

"We're known for our brisket. It is pulled, not sliced, and the flavor is amazing," said Rob. "And our Loaded Mac topped with pulled pork, cheese sauce, BBQ sauce and toasted seasoned breadcrumbs is quite popular here in Utah."

But those aren't the only things bringing folks to his truck. Customers keep showing up because "hand-made," makes a difference.

"It takes 16 - 24 hours to smoke our meats, and we created our own rubs for them," Rob said. "We use local ingredients when possible and make everything from scratch."

What started out as catering just to family and friends, became a full-time catering company and food truck that still is mostly family-run, but with some added team members.

But the food truck almost didn't happen. Rob had a severe brain bleed requiring a 19-day stay in the ICU (including brain surgery and back surgery) before they were able to open. He says he has recovered quite well, and with the help of family and friends, said he was able to begin serving his amazing meats to the people of Utah in May of 2017.

He is living proof of someone overcoming obstacles to follow your dreams.

So the next time you need a wedding or corporate gig catered, or just want to track down the truck for some good grub, you can find them in Utah County, Salt Lake County and more.

Smokin Roadside Grill

385-335-4069

www.smokinroadsidegrill.com