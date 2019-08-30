Uno is a special boy who needs someone special to love

Posted 2:36 pm, August 30, 2019, by

Uno is a sweet boy who needs to someone to love him.

He's a Shih Tzu with only has one eye.  One eye had to be removed because it was damaged.  But, Uno's needs are simple: a warm bed, good food, some treats and someone to play with.  If you're that person, Uno will give you smiles, love and laughter.  Uno doesn't potty in the house and he has great manners!

Uno's medical bills (for the eye surgery) are a perfect example of what Hearts4Paws uses donation money for.  Many people can't afford medical bills for their pet, so they surrender them with medical needs.

Uno's adoption fee is $300.  And, he's chipped, and has been neutered and vaccinated.

If you'd like to learn more or meet Uno, visit: Hearts4Paws.org.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.