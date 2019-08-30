× Texas man dies after attempt to rescue dog at Lake Powell

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A Texas man died Thursday after attempting to retrieve a detached houseboat and a family dog at Lake Powell.

A news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old David John of Greenville, Texas, was in Ice Cream Canyon on Lake Powell, and he died there of causes still to be determined.

“The reporting party called from a nearby houseboat and reported another houseboat had detached from its anchor and was drifting to the center of the cove. Mr. John appeared to be fatigued as he attempted to retrieve the vessel. When a family pet (dog) jumped off the vessel he attempted to rescue it and both disappeared from view,” the news release said.

A kayaker brought John to shore and administered CPR.

Rangers with the National Park Service and Classic Air Medical workers were unable to revive John. His body has been taken to the Utah State Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy.