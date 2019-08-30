How to get your hands on this year’s Utah Firefighter Calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year, 12 public servants get their glam on to bring you the Utah Firefighter Calendar, which is not just aimed to please, but is also a fundraiser raising money and awareness for a cause.

Founder Nick Honsvick stopped by, and said, "Our mission is to raise money in support of all those battling cancer in any way, shape, and form. All proceeds are donated to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation. This is accomplished by you, helping raise awareness, and getting the word out about our calendar!"

He brought firefighters Rich Carver and Brando Wise to talk about their experience shooting for the calendar.

You can get a hold on the 2020 calendar by visiting this link or attending the launch party August 30, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Prohibition in Murray.

Follow the firefighters at instagram.com/utffcalendar.