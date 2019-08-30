× Groomer taking pets while people are displaced

When people were evacuated from their homes overnight, they grabbed everything they could in a small amount of time — including their pets. While they stay in hotels or shelters, one local company is offering a helping hand. Sydnee’s Pet Grooming and Academy wants to help families by taking in their pets.

“Smaller pets, dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, guinea pigs, anything like that,” said owner Kimberly Srisark. “If they need anywhere to keep their pets, just let us know and they can stay here, and we can provide water and food and walks and just kind of look after them for a while until they can get back in their house.”

While the facility isn’t very large, they are able to take in quite a few animals. Srisark made the offer this morning, saying she wanted those evacuated to have one less thing to worry about.

For contact information, visit sydneespetgrooming.com/centerville.