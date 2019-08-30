Grilled Steak and Shishito Peppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Serves 4

4 (1 ½” thick) strip steaks (about 2 pounds)

Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper

1/3 cup olive oil, plus more

½ cup mint, finely chopped

1 cup cilantro, finely chopped

1 lemon, zest and juice

1 garlic clove, finely minced

8 oz shishito peppers

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

2 ounces chevre, crumbled

Season steaks on all sides liberally with salt and pepper. Let sit at room temperature 1-2 hours.

In a small bowl combine herbs with lemon zest and juice, garlic, salt, and 1/3 cup olive oil. Taste and adjust for seasoning.

Prepare grill from high heat. Grill steaks until charred and at desired doneness (about 12-16 minutes total for medium-rare). Transfer to cutting board and let rest 10-15 minutes before slicing against the grain.

Meanwhile, toss shishitos with enough olive oil to coat and salt and grill until charred and softened, about 3-5 minutes. Transfer peppers to bowl with vinegar.

Transfer sliced steak and peppers to platter and top with herb mixture and chevre

