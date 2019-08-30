Grilled Steak and Shishito Peppers

Serves 4
4 (1 ½” thick) strip steaks (about 2 pounds)
Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper
1/3 cup olive oil, plus more
½ cup mint, finely chopped
1 cup cilantro, finely chopped
1 lemon, zest and juice
1 garlic clove, finely minced
8 oz shishito peppers
1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
2 ounces chevre, crumbled
Season steaks on all sides liberally with salt and pepper. Let sit at room temperature 1-2 hours.
In a small bowl combine herbs with lemon zest and juice, garlic, salt, and 1/3 cup olive oil. Taste and adjust for seasoning.
Prepare grill from high heat. Grill steaks until charred and at desired doneness (about 12-16 minutes total for medium-rare). Transfer to cutting board and let rest 10-15 minutes before slicing against the grain.
Meanwhile, toss shishitos with enough olive oil to coat and salt and grill until charred and softened, about 3-5 minutes. Transfer peppers to bowl with vinegar.
Transfer sliced steak and peppers to platter and top with herb mixture and chevre
