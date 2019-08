Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Neighborhoods in Bountiful are still under mandatory evacuation through Saturday due what officials are calling the Gun Range Fire.

The Hanson family lives at the edge of the evacuation zone — they were ready to evacuate at any moment as they watched the flames outside their front door.

Fox 13’s Erin Cox shows you their Ring doorbell camera caught footage of first responders and the flames.