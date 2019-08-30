Celebrate island heritage at Polynesian Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Polynesian Days run August 30, 31 and September 2 at Electric Park in Thanksgiving Point. It's a celebration of culture, food, health, education, fun and more!

The entrance fee is just $1, and proceeds go to non-profit organizations.

Budah talked with Treasures of Polynesia, the company brings the beautiful treasures of Polynesia into the hearts and homes of people all over the world.

He also talked with Kanani Pua Dance out of Taylorsville. Be sure to watch their hands which tells the story of the dance.

Find more information at: polynesiandaysutah.com.