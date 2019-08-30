Arkansas 911 operator mocked and dismissed woman just before she drowned

FORT SMITH, AR (KFSM) — An Arkansas woman spent the last moments of her life on the phone with a 911 operator begging for help — but the dispatcher gave her mockery and contempt.

Debra Stevens was delivering newspapers last Saturday when her car was swept away by floodwaters.

The Fort Smith Police Department has released her 911 call, which you can listen to in the video above. We warn you, some may find it difficult to listen to. (Update: The 911 audio has been edited to remove the final moments of the call.)

The dispatcher told Stevens things like:

“I understand that you’re scared, but there’s nothing I can do sitting in a chair. You’re going to have to hold on and I’m going to send you somebody, OK?”

“You’re not going to die. I don’t know why you’re freaking out, it’s okay. I know the water level is high.”

“You freaking out, doing nothing but losing your oxygen up in there, so calm down.”

At one point, Stevens asked, “When are they going to be here?” to which the dispatcher responded, “As soon as they get there.”

“I’m scared, I’ve never had anything like this happen to me before,” Stevens said.

The operator responded: “This will teach you next time don’t drive in the water.”

“Couldn’t see it ma’am. I’m sorry or I wouldn’t have,” Stevens answered, to which the operator said: “I don’t see how you didn’t see it. You had to go right over it, so…”

Due to high waters, it took more than an hour from Stevens’ 911 call for first responders to make direct contact with her. Mitchell says that Stevens was having trouble describing her exact location and flooding limited the ability for first responders to locate her. By the time they got to where her vehicle was, it was too late.

Emergency crews tried to rescue Stevens but the water was too high and too fast. When first responders were finally able to pinpoint the location of Mrs. Stevens’ vehicle, the swift, rising water made immediate rescue impossible.

Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker released the following statement about the events:

“I am heartbroken for this tragic loss of life and my prayers are with Debra’s family and friends. All of our first responders who attempted to save Mrs. Stevens are distraught over the outcome. For every one of us, saving lives is at the very core of who we are and why we do what we do. When we are unsuccessful, it hurts.”

A memorial has been set up in remembrance for Stevens.

The dispatcher that handled Stevens’ call resigned two weeks ago and Saturday was her last shift, according to Fort Smith Interim Police Chief Danny Baker.