5 life hacks to help you beautify while saving you time and money

Posted 2:35 pm, August 30, 2019, by

I scoured the Internet and threw in a few tricks of my own to bring you these cheap or free beauty hacks to make your mornings a little easier.

1. Mix peppermint oil into your lipgloss to give you plumper lips
2. To get a good contour, use the number 3 (draw backwards 3 - which highlights above eyebrow, inner eye, upper cheek, and jawline)
3. Make your own hair powder using cornstarch for light hair, and corn starch + cocoa powder for darker hair
4. To hide red/tired eyes, line the waterline with light eyeliner
5. Make mascara last longer by putting a little contact solution in the tube and mixing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.