5 life hacks to help you beautify while saving you time and money

I scoured the Internet and threw in a few tricks of my own to bring you these cheap or free beauty hacks to make your mornings a little easier.

1. Mix peppermint oil into your lipgloss to give you plumper lips

2. To get a good contour, use the number 3 (draw backwards 3 - which highlights above eyebrow, inner eye, upper cheek, and jawline)

3. Make your own hair powder using cornstarch for light hair, and corn starch + cocoa powder for darker hair

4. To hide red/tired eyes, line the waterline with light eyeliner

5. Make mascara last longer by putting a little contact solution in the tube and mixing.