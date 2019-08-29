Your address impacts your health, according to report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Office of Health Disparities in the Utah Department of Health issued a report for state lawmaker showing that 76 percent of State Senators and 57 percent of State Representatives represent districts with significant health disparities.

In the words of the report, “A ‘disparity’ implies the difference is avoidable, unfair and unjust. Health disparities are closely linked to economic, socio-cultural, environmental, and geographic disadvantages.”

Courtney Bullard with the Utah Health Policy Project praised the state’s work on the report, saying it gives lawmakers a better picture of the issues faced by the people they represent.

“There are disparities all throughout the state that legislators can start addressing in a more targeted way,” said Bullard.

You can read the report here.