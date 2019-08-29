Where you can give a Fall update to your wardrobe and home for less!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Labor Day weekend 2019 brings the best of sales to the retail industry, and no where is that more true than at Downeast home and clothing.

Style expert and Downeast sales manager Alicia Richmond told us they are marking down clearance items up to 40-percent off!

But it's not just the clearance items you'll want to browse. Alicia showed us all the new Fall styles in trendy, flattering colors like mustard and burnt russet.

"We have a huge variety of product in stores right now, so no matter what fall means to her, whether it's the right outfit for school, pumpkin patches with the kids, date nights, we have what she needs," Alicia said.

Downeast also unveiled their own label shoes that come in versatile Fall styles.

Don't stop there! Ashlee Wallis with Downeast says that while you're at a location near you, check out the furniture and home decor that's all 25-percent off!

"Whether you're looking for a new furniture piece, like a modern leather couch, or just a few accessories to update the home, like gorgeous throw pillows, you can find it on sale at Downeast this Labor Day weekend," she said.

Shop online at downeastbasics.com.