West Nile Virus detected in Utah County

PROVO, Utah — A mosquito pool in Utah County has tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Utah County Health Department.

UCHD offered the following tips for protecting oneself from West Nile Virus:

Protect yourself with the 6 “Ds”

DRAIN standing water

DAWN and DUSK are time to avoid being outside

DRESS appropriately (long sleeves and pants)

DEFEND yourself with DEET

DOOR and window screens should be in good condition

DISTRICT [representatives] are available to address concerns – Call 801-851-7637

West Nile Virus has also been detected in Grand County, Sevier County, Salt Lake County and Washington counties this year.

Three human cases of WNV have been identified in Utah for 2019: one in Washington County, one in Grand County and one in Salt Lake County.

The person who contracted WNV in Salt Lake County has a severe, neuroinvasive form of the disease developed by less than one percent of patients. The neuroinvasive form of WNV can result in debilitating long-term complications or death, according to the Salt Lake County Health Department.

A news release from the Southwest Utah Public Health Department said most people infected by West Nile Virus won’t notice any symptoms, but some may experience flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache and body aches.

More serious cases can show symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiff neck, disorientation, confusion, coma, tremors and muscle weakness or convulsions.

Symptoms of the infection usually appear within 2 to 14 days, the Salt Lake County news release said.