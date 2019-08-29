Utah Booze News podcast: So much money and Utah doesn’t have the toughest DUI laws in America

Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control continues to make record-breaking amounts of money, reporting a significant sales increase year-to-date.

On the latest episode of “Utah Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast,” FOX 13’s Ben Winslow and The Salt Lake Tribune‘s Kathy Stephenson also speak with Resh Jefferies, an attorney at the law firm Siegfried & Jensen, on a new study they did ranking states on their strictness when it comes to drunk driving.

Despite Utah having the toughest blood alcohol level in the nation at .05, we are not the most strict.

Listen to the podcast to find out where Utah ranked.

You can also see the Siegfried and Jensen study here.

