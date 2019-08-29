UDOT warns drivers about delays, urges fans to use extra train service for BYU vs Utah game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHERN UTAH -- The rivalry game between BYU and the University of Utah paired with road construction may create major delays along the Wasatch Front Thursday.

The Utah Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to plan ahead if they are going south to Utah County for the game.

Those traveling to Provo should consider FrontRunner or the Utah Valley Express, which will run after midnight. Two FrontRunner trains have been added to the schedule to depart Provo one hour after the game ends.

"If you're going down there make sure that you are patient," UDOT Spokesman John Gleason said. "Make sure that you're the kind of driver that you want others to be. Be courteous. But if you can leave earlier, you're going to save yourself some of those headaches of being stuck in traffic."

Scheduled lane closures will be suspended until at least one hour after the game to help with traffic flow.

Attendees are also reminded to avoid parking along University Avenue, on private property or in construction zones.

Fans are also reminded BYU requires that bags brought into the stadium be clear.