This is Salt Lake’s first valley-wide open artist studio

For the first time, artists from across the Salt Lake Valley will have a chance to show their crafts in an open studio, October 12 and 13, 2019.

Wasatch Studio Tour will feature more than 100 artists working in a variety of mediums in various locations around the city including The Pioneer Craft House and Life Long Learning (part of the University of Utah Continuing Education Program).

Fifteen different jewelry makers will be a part of it, including Amy Schmidt who joined us on the show. Amy showed us the process of making her jewelry by hand.

You can learn more at wasatchstudiotour.com or on Facebook: Wasatch Studio Tour.