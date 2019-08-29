All clear given after fireworks in lost and found prompt closure at Salt Lake Central station

UPDATE: Authorities have given the all clear after they determined the package in question poses no threat.

UTA Police said the alert was issued after a box of fireworks was spotted in the lost and found area for Greyhound.

Previous story continues:

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority has activated bus bridges for FrontRunner and TRAX passengers affected by the closure of the Salt Lake Central Station Thursday morning.

“Buses are dropping off at 900 W 200 S for WB, and 400 W 200 S for EB, where they will shuttle to Planetarium and Arena stations. Please look for UTA personnel to guide you to your connection,” a tweet from UTA said.

The suspicious package was discovered in the Greyhound section of the Salt Lake Central Station.

FOX 13 is awaiting further details from UTA Police.