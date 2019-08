GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — Some sportsmen came across a bull elk that was stuck in a deep mud hole in Garfield County Wednesday.

The men, Billy and Todd Conn, Jim Lamb and Michael Durfey worked to free the big animal at considerable risk to themselves.

Check out the video that was tweeted by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources:

Yesterday, some sportsmen came across a bull elk stuck in a bog hole in Garfield County. They called us. Billy Conn, his son Todd Conn, Jim Lamb and Michael Durfey worked together to safely free the bull elk, and we couldn’t be prouder. 👏👏👏 #Utah pic.twitter.com/B271b7d8dw — Utah DWR (@UtahDWR) August 29, 2019