SLC mayor challenges Provo mayor to sweet wager over Holy War outcome

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski has a box of donuts or two riding on the outcome of Thursday’s Holy War game, and she’s hoping Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi will rise to the occasion.

“@mayorkaufusi, we know you donUt actually believe @BYUfootball will beat @Utah_Football tonight but are you still willing to wager? #SLC’s best Banbury Cross for whatever #Provo has to offer…#HolyWar #GoUtes #donutbet,” Biskupski wrote on Twitter.

Kaufusi did not immediately respond.

Thursday’s football game will be the season opener for both the University of Utah and Brigham Young University. The BYU Cougars seek to end an eight-game losing streak against their rival, the Utes.