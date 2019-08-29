Sandy Police say guns, drugs found in car after crash causes power outage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- What began with a traffic stop ended in a crash that knocked power out for several residents in Sandy and Midvale Thursday morning.

The incident started around 8:30 p.m. on 700 East near 84th South.

Sandy Police said the man drove away from the officer and ended up crashing into a power pole and a tree.

Officers arrested two men inside the car, and while searching the vehicle they said they found guns and drugs.

"It's very concerning when we pull firearms out of a car that just fled from us because we don't know what those firearms were intended for, if they're intended to rob somebody or if they're intended to be used on officers," Sgt. Jason Nielsen with Sandy Police said.

The car had been reported stolen and police are trying to determine where the firearms came from.

The crash shut down 700 East as a result of the power outage, which also left about 200 customers without power.

The road has since reopened and power is expected to be restored by about 7 a.m.