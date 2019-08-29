× Here’s how you can audition to sing the National Anthem at a Utah Jazz game

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will host an audition for vocalists interested in singing the National Anthem at a Utah Jazz home game for the upcoming season.

The auditions will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 20 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Musician Kurt Bestor and members of the Jazz Game Experience team will serve as judges.

“The Utah Jazz require the National Anthem be sung a cappella and in a traditional manner, with no styling or individual musical interpretation,” a news release from the Utah Jazz said.

Those interested in auditioning should enter through the main entrance on the plaza.

Those unable to audition in person can send a recorded CD version to:

Utah Jazz National Anthem Auditions, c/o Carly Robbins

301 W. South Temple

Salt Lake City, UT

84101

Auditions can also be accepted by emailing crobbins@utahjazz.com.

All CDs must be received by Sept. 9. However, it is strongly recommended that applicants attend the live audition.