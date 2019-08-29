Game day recipes for BYU and Utah fans

Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's Food & Drug joined us with some game day ideas for the Utah vs. BYU game.

For the main course Chef Jeff demonstrates how to make Cougar Tail Brat and a Ute Burger.

For dessert you can make a Grilled Dessert Pizza in red or blue accents:

Ingredients
1 - 16 oz. pizza dough
1 pint strawberries, sliced or substitute blueberries
2 tbsp. sugar
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
2 tbsp. honey
1 tbsp. lemon juice

Directions
1. Preheat your grill to medium high. Mix the berries with the sugar and set aside at least 30 minutes. Roll the pizza dough to about ¼ inch thick in whatever shape.
2. Spray or brush some oil onto the grill grate. Cook the dough about 3 or 4 minutes per side.
3. As the dough cooks. Mix the cream cheese with the honey and lemon juice.
4. Put the cooked dough on a cutting board and evenly spread on the cream cheese mixture.
5. Evenly distribute the berries over the top. Slice and enjoy.

For more great recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

