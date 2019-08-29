Country Fried Steak and Gravy Biscuit Sliders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 can (8 biscuits) refrigerated large biscuits

1 lb. beef cube steak, cut into 8 pieces (slider size)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 cup, plus 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour, divided

1 1/2 cups milk, divided

1 cup breadcrumbs

1/2 cup vegetable or canola oil

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup beef broth

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Bake biscuits accordingly to package directions. as directed on can.

Sprinkle the garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper on both sides of the steak pieces.

Place 1 cup of the flour in a shallow bowl or on a plate. Pour 1 cup milk in a shallow bowl. Place the breadcrumbs in a shallow bowl or on a plate. Meanwhile, season steak pieces on both sides with onion powder, salt and pepper. In a large, deep nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Working in steps, dredge each piece of steak in the flour. Shake off excess. Dunk into milk, then dredge in breadcrumbs. Place in skillet. Cook steaks for 3-4 minutes per side. Place on paper towel covered plate.

In a sauce pan over medium-low heat, add butter. Once melted, add the flour and cook for 2 minutes. (Note: make sure not to burn the mixture.) Slowly whisk in the beef broth. Once thickened, slowly whisk in remaining 1/2 cup of milk. Add salt and pepper. Let simmer for 3-4 minutes.

To serve, split warm biscuits in half. On each biscuit bottom, place 1 chicken fried steak patty. Spoon desired amount of gravy over steaks; cover with biscuit tops. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council