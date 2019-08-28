Weber Co. hires former SLCPD detective known for arresting Nurse Alex Wubbels

Posted 11:31 am, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:59AM, August 28, 2019

OGDEN, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office has hired a former Salt Lake City Police Department detective who was at the center of a viral controversy in 2017.

SLCPD fired Jeff Payne in 2018, citing numerous policy violations committed during Payne’s arrest of Alex Wubbels, a University Hospital nurse who refused to allow Payne to perform a blood draw on an unconscious patient.

The incident attracted nationwide attention and calls for action after videos of the arrest were released.  In the footage, Wubbels shows Det. Jeff Payne a print out of the existing policy her hospital and the department had agreed to, which only allows blood draws from a patient who gives consent, who is under arrest, or if police obtain a warrant.

A Weber County Sheriff’s Office representative said Payne is a part-time corrections assistant, not a sworn officer, at the county’s jail. Payne’s work was described as “clerical” office work.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.