Weber Co. hires former SLCPD detective known for arresting Nurse Alex Wubbels

OGDEN, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office has hired a former Salt Lake City Police Department detective who was at the center of a viral controversy in 2017.

SLCPD fired Jeff Payne in 2018, citing numerous policy violations committed during Payne’s arrest of Alex Wubbels, a University Hospital nurse who refused to allow Payne to perform a blood draw on an unconscious patient.

The incident attracted nationwide attention and calls for action after videos of the arrest were released. In the footage, Wubbels shows Det. Jeff Payne a print out of the existing policy her hospital and the department had agreed to, which only allows blood draws from a patient who gives consent, who is under arrest, or if police obtain a warrant.

A Weber County Sheriff’s Office representative said Payne is a part-time corrections assistant, not a sworn officer, at the county’s jail. Payne’s work was described as “clerical” office work.