University of Utah ROTC student dies after early morning run

SALT LAKE CITY — A member of ROTC at the University of Utah has died.

According to University of Utah spokesperson, Chris Nelson, the student was on an early morning run Wednesday, but while the cause of death has been determined, it has not been released yet.

Nelson identified the student as Elva Torres. She was a senior studying film and media studies.

