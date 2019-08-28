University of Utah ROTC student dies after early morning run

Posted 9:43 pm, August 28, 2019, by

SALT LAKE CITY — A member of ROTC at the University of Utah has died.

According to University of Utah spokesperson, Chris Nelson, the student was on an early morning run Wednesday, but while the cause of death has been determined, it has not been released yet.

Nelson identified the student as Elva Torres. She was a senior studying film and media studies.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details become available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.