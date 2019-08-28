SWAT situation unfolds after shooting at UVU student housing in Orem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OREM, Utah — A SWAT situation unfolded Tuesday at a Utah Valley University student housing complex in Orem.

Orem Police said around 4:30 p.m. they received reports of shots fired in the parking garage of Promenade Place Apartments on 875 South Geneva Road.

They said surveillance video showed an argument between two groups, and an exchange of gunfire. Police said it appeared two weapons were used to fire several shots back and forth.

While they believe that no one was injured, Orem Police said one group left the garage. Officers determined the other group was in a specific apartment in the building.

According to Orem Police, SWAT was called in and served a search warrant on the apartment. Orem Police, Provo Police and the Utah County Sheriff's Office all responded.

Residents inside apartments were not allowed to leave, and people trying to get home were not allowed in.

Police said they took four people into custody peacefully.

Orem Police are still searching for the other person or people involved in the shooting. It's unclear what led to the shooting, and why the groups were arguing.

Apartment residents said that they recently moved in, as the apartment complex is off-campus housing for students at Utah Valley University. Some people said they had just moved in that day, when they came home to find their building roped off and SWAT officers surrounding the complex.

At around 10:30 p.m. an "all clear" was given, and residents were allowed to return to their apartments.