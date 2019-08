× Search and rescue responds to Rock Canyon after rock slide strands hiker

PROVO, Utah — Emergency responders are in Rock Canyon assisting a hiker who is stuck on a cliff after a rock slide.

Sgt. Nisha King with Provo Police said they were called just before 11 a.m. about a hiker who got stuck on cliff after a rock slide in the vicinity.

No injuries have been reported.

