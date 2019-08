× One person in custody after reports of person with gun at West High; lockdown lifted

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police have contained an incident at West High School Wednesday afternoon.

A Salt Lake City Police Department representative said they received reports of a person with a gun had been spotted on campus.

The incident prompted a lockdown at the school. The lockdown has since been lifted.

One person is in custody, according to police.

