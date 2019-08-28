LDS Church releases renderings for the new Richmond Virginia Temple

RICHMOND, Va. — Design plans and renderings have been released for the new Richmond Virginia Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

According to a news release, Church representatives unveiled the interior and exterior renderings showing what the new temple is expected to look like during an open house Wednesday evening in Richmond.

They also shared the site plan for the property at 10915 Staples Mill Road in Glen Allen, Virginia, a suburban neighborhood just outside Richmond where the temple will be built. Neighbors, Church members and journalists attended the open house.