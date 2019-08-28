Entertainment options at the 2019 Utah State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah Rodeo Queen Jenessa Sullivan stopped by to give us a sneak peek of all the entertainment we can enjoy at this year's Utah State Fair happening September 5 through 15, 2019.

Of course there's the rodeo on September 6 & 7 (Jenessa's personal favorite), but there are also other things to see including a Big Top Circus, Extreme Rescue Dogs, a magician, a hypnotist, the Monster Truck Insanity Tour (September 15) and the Demolition Derby (September 14).

Another highlight of the fair is always the music. This year the Bullfrog Concert Series features Prince Royal on September 11, Old Dominion on September 12 and Foreigner on September 13th.

You can find a lot of great deals on admission and more at UtahStateFair.com.

On September 13th it's Fox 13 Day at the Fair - you'll get $2 off entry ($8 instead of $10.