× Arkansas man files lawsuit in fatal Emery Co. Greyhound Bus crash

SALT LAKE CITY — An Arkansas man is suing Greyhound Lines Inc. for damages stemming from a Dec. 31, 2017 bus crash in Emery County.

Clemente Velazquez is the second person involved in the crash to file a lawsuit against the company, Associated Press reports.

Velazquez is seeking at least $75,000 for his health care bills, pain and suffering, mental anguish and the “scars, disfigurement, and visible results of his injury.”

The crash claimed the life of a 13-year-old girl and resulted in hospitalizations for 13 other people.

Greyhound Lines has not responded to FOX 13’s request for comment.