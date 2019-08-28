Arkansas man files lawsuit in fatal Emery Co. Greyhound Bus crash

Posted 4:57 pm, August 28, 2019, by

SALT LAKE CITY — An Arkansas man is suing Greyhound Lines Inc. for damages stemming from a Dec. 31, 2017 bus crash in Emery County.

Clemente Velazquez is the second person involved in the crash to file a lawsuit against the company, Associated Press reports.

Velazquez is seeking at least $75,000 for his health care bills, pain and suffering, mental anguish and the “scars, disfigurement, and visible results of his injury.”

The crash claimed the life of a 13-year-old girl and resulted in hospitalizations for 13 other people.

Greyhound Lines has not responded to FOX 13’s request for comment.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.