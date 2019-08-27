Theater auditions in small Utah town interrupted by masked singer on charitable mission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANTSVILLE, Utah -- During auditions for an upcoming production of the Old Grantsville Theater, a singer in a fox mask decided to display his vocal talents.

His audition wasn’t particularly good, but it’s OK: it was all part of a Fox 13 Dream Team surprise for Macae and Kelly Wanberg.

The Wanbergs run the Old Grantsville Theater, which has been turning out high quality performances. They have a hand in every element of each show. They cast and train the talent, make costumes, and keep up with repairs on the historic church building that now hosts their theater.

An extra “thank you” goes out to Wasatch Heating and Air of Tooele for their assistance with this installment of the Dream Team.

