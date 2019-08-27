SLC Council votes to reimburse inland port developers $28M

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite overwhelming critical comments, the Salt Lake City Council voted in favor of adopting a resolution to reimburse inland port developers $28 million in tax incentives.

Councilwoman Erin Mendenhall said voting against the subsidy would have breached contracts and forced the city "away from the table" in further inland port discussions.

"This is one of the hardest votes I've had to take," said councilman Chris Wharton ahead of the vote.

The $28 million tax reimbursement is to be given to the inland port developers over the next 20 years. The funds would be used for infrastructure improvements in the Northwest Quadrant where the inland port is set to be built.

Members of the community have continued to speak out against the inland port development.

“I do not want any of my tax dollars to be spent towards this project. I am concerned about the environmental impact it’s going to have on our city and state,” said one concerned citizen named Marina in an interview with FOX 13 earlier this month. “I also feel that this project is a direct threat to my basic human needs.

Officials said the idea behind the inland port is to bring value to an underutilized area, providing a 6 million square foot warehouse that would feature 10 buildings — potentially bringing in 2,900 jobs.

One of the main concerns voiced by residents is air quality. The inland port would also provide space for 2,000 semitrailers and 3,300 cars that would regularly travel I-80 and the surrounding area.

