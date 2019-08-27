Weber State receiver returns home for season opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah — Weber State opens its football season on the road against San Diego State this Saturday. And although it's a non-conference match-up, Head Coach Jay Hill says the Aztecs play hard, and if his team can match it then they have a chance at coming away with the win.

For Wildcat wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, this game is a homecoming. He said at least 60 people made of family and friends will be there to support him. This is his first time playing back home in San Diego since coming to Ogden 2 years ago. WSU returns home to host Cal Poly on September 7.