× Program gives Utahns up to $4,000 to convert wood-burning stoves, registration begins September 3

SALT LAKE CITY — A program to help Utahns convert their wood burning stoves and fireplaces to gas or electric begins registration next week, and qualifying homeowners can receive up to $4,000.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality is offering the grants after the state legislature provided $9 million to continue the popular conversion program.

A press release states homeowners can get up to $4,000 to assist with the conversion, with the rebate amount varying by income level.

The state program will launch in September beginning in parts of Salt Lake and Davis counties, with plans to expand to other areas of the Wasatch Front in 2020.

Online registration begins September 3, visit the DEQ’s information page on the program for complete details about eligibility.

The program is part of an effort to improve air quality. Using solid fuel burning devices is prohibited, with a few exceptions, on mandatory action days and discouraged on voluntary action days in Utah. Daily air quality forecasts are available here.