Potash project expected to bring 175 jobs to Utah

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — A new project is expected to bring 175 full-time jobs to residents of western Millard County while nearly doubling U.S. production of potash.

Crystal Peak Minerals got final approval from the Department of the Interior to move ahead with the Sevier Playa project, a potash mining operation at the dry Sevier Lake bed.

Potash is a critical ingredient in most fertilizer, and the U.S. currently relies on imports for about 90 percent of its supply.

John Mansanti, the CEO of Crystal Peak, says he hopes to start construction quickly, employing about 275 people during construction and 175 permanently afterward.

“Because we're a thirty-year plus project, I like to say we're not just providing jobs — we're providing careers,” Mansanti said.