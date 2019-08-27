× Northrop Grumman breaks ground on missile facility in Roy

ROY, Utah — Northrop Grumman is expanding its operations in Utah with the construction of a new facility to support the United States Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program.

“Modernizing the current ICBM system is a national security priority, and we are proud to be here today to reinforce our commitment to the U.S. Air Force on GBSD and our readiness to deliver on this critical mission,” said Northrop Grumman chairman, CEO and president Kathy Warden in a statement sent to FOX 13. “For more than 60 years, Northrop Grumman has supported the Air Force’s ICBM programs, from our nation’s earliest missile systems to today’s sustainment work, much of which is performed here in Utah.”

U.S. Senators Mike Lee and Mitt Romney and Congressmen Rob Bishop and Chris Stewart were present Tuesday for a groundbreaking at the site of the facility, which is in Roy, close to Hill Air Force Base. The facility could bring as many as 2,500 new jobs to the area.