How you could find a new best friend at an outdoor market

The PLACE co-host Suba Bleu Miller stopped by to talk about an exciting animal adoption event!

Mark Miller Subaru and Nuzzles & Co. are teaming up at Park Silly on September 1 and 22, 2019.

There will be cute dogs, puppies, cats and kittens available for adoption. Nuzzles & Co.'s goal is to match each animal with a loving home. In 2018, 12 animals (7 dogs and 5 cats) were adopted which is a big win!

The dogs and cats will be available at a special price: adult cats will be $25, and adult dogs will be $50.

Even if you're not looking to adopt, come by to snuggle and play with the animals. You can help them find a home by tagging @mmsubaru and @nuzzlesandco on your social media.

Many of the adoptable animals are rescues from the Navajo and Ute Reservations, where resources are limited. With the help of supporters like Mark Miller Subaru, Nuzzles & Co. is able to rescue and rehabilitate these animals and find loving homes.

For more information please visit: markmillersubaru.com.