Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah — BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake said it's been a great off-season, with a sense of urgency knowing Utah is first on their schedule.

Thursday will be the first time this rivalry will be a season opener, and the Cougars are looking to end the 8-game losing streak against a very dominate Ute team. Players told Fox 13 that the streak doesn't matter to them because they weren't here when it happened — it's time for change, and they're the ones to do it.