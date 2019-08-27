Cherry Tomato Salsa and Habanero Mango salsa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you like traditional tomato salsa, or sweet with a kick salsa... Chef Todd Gardiner from Taqueria 27 joined us with two great recipes.

Cherry Tomato Salsa

Ingredients

1 lb. cherry tomatoes (cut in 1/4 pieces)

1/4 c. red onion (diced)

1/4 c. yellow onion (diced)

1 clove garlic (chopped)

1/2 bunch cilantro (chiffonade)

1 medium jalapeno (chopped)

1 lime (juice)

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

Preparation:

Mix all ingredients together and check for seasoning.

Habanero Mango Salsa

2 Ripe mangoes diced

1 small Habanero Pepper minced

½ c. diced red onion

4 Roma tomatoes diced

1 Tbsp. chopped garlic

2 Tbsp. cilantro chopped

2 limes juiced

¼ c. orange juice

¼ c. olive oil

1 Tbsp. paprika

Salt and Pepper to taste

Preparation:

Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and stir. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Salsa may be kept refrigerated for up to two days. Serve with your favorite grilled fish.

For more information please visit: taqueria27.com.