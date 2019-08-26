You can own your anxiety and use it to your advantage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author and anxiety coach Julian Brass is the author of 'Own Your Anxiety: 99 Ways to Channel Your Secret Edge'. He believes that instead of having anxiety and stress control your life, use them for good in three ways:

Own Your Body - Focusing on our overall physical health and wellness, along with activities and hobbies that will bring you more joy. Own Your Mind - Diving into both your conscious and subconscious to discover calmness and stillness that will help you find work/ life balance and the confidence to put your mind first at the office and everyday situations. Own Your Soul - Bringing gratitude, serenity and self-love into your life, and being open to talk about your anxieties to co-workers, friends and family.

Brass believes that you can harness your power and take your energy from negative to positive, from debilitating to facilitating. He helps people all over the world own their anxiety by guiding them toward empowering, natural tools to redirect that raw emotion into positive action.

In the book, Brass encourages readers to consider anxiety a gift.

To learn more, please visit: julianbrass.com.