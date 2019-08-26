× Woman in critical condition after TRAX train, car collide in Murray

MURRAY, Utah – A woman is in critical condition after a crash involving a UTA TRAX train and a vehicle Monday morning.

UTA first tweeted about the crash shortly after 8:30 a.m. The crash involved a southbound train and occurred near Murray Central Station.

Carl Arky, a UTA spokesman, said the woman driving the passenger vehicle is in critical condition. An 8-year-old riding in that same vehicle suffered some lacerations.

A bus bridge is servicing the Murray North, Murray Central and Fashion Place stations, the agency tweeted. Those traveling to the University of Utah should take Frontrunner to SL Central and the 2X bus, according to the same tweet.

