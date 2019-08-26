United Nations conference brings thousands to Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- People from all over the world are gathering in Salt Lake City Monday for a United Nations conference.

Members from 138 nations will attend the 68th United Nations Civil Society Conference Monday through Wednesday.

This will be the first time a major UN conference will be held in the United States outside of New York, a press release states.

The theme for the event is Building Inclusive and Sustainable Cities and Communities, and it's expected to bring 3,000 attendees to the event at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

In addition, thousands of people have volunteered for the conference, and Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski said they are excited to be part of building a better future.

"We will be having big discussions around how you build sustainable communities, how you recover from war, what it means to be an inclusive community or city," Biskupski said. "All that work will happen over the next three days."

Drivers heading downtown should be aware of lane restrictions. Traffic flow will be reduced around the Salt Palace, and there will be restrictions on pedestrians on much of the block surrounding the conference center.

See below for a map outlining those restrictions as posted by Salt Lake City Police.