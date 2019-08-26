The common mistakes new Amazon sellers make, and how to avoid them!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Thousands of business in Utah are selling on Amazon, more per capita than any other state. There is a wonderful entrepreneurial spirit here."

That, from Liz Adamson, founder of Amazon Sellers' Workshop, who stopped by to teach us how to be successful as a new Amazon seller.

Amazon is an amazing opportunity to get products in front of millions of buyers, there are more than 100 million Prime members around the world. For small business owners, Amazon will store, pack an ship your orders for you.

However, selling on Amazon can be tricky to get right, between ever-changing requirements, policies, tools, advertising, etc., there is a lot to learn and stay on top of.

Adamson says there are two primary problems new sellers seem to run into. First, they often get suspended when they don`t understand the rules and second they have trouble getting their products to stand out among the thousands of products that show up in any given search.

Egility and Nozani, two local Amazon consulting agencies, are launching the first ever Utah Amazon sellers workshop designed to help small businesses learn the ropes on Amazon and take their business to the next level. It's on September 19, 2019 at the Miller Conference Center in Sandy.

There will be presentations on account health (avoiding suspension), creating product listings and using Amazon's advertising platform; all designed to help you solve the two most common problems for sellers. There will also be lots of networking with industry experts and fellow sellers.

Find out more by visiting utahamazonworkshop.com.