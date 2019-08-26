Bomb squad deployed to Heber City after discovery of suspicious package

HEBER CITY, Utah — The discovery of a suspicious package in Heber City has prompted evacuations, a partial road closure and the deployment of a bomb squad Monday.

Wasatch County Fire Department spokeswoman Janet Carson said the package was discovered on the corner of Main St. and Center St. Monday morning.

“We are waiting for the bomb squad to arrive to investigate. Main Street from 100 S to 100 N is closed as well as the businesses in the area,” Carson said on Twitter.

The bomb squad is using robotic equipment to investigate the package.

