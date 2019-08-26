Husky trampled by moose on Utah hiking trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLCREEK, Utah — A husky squared off with a moose on a hike to Dog Lake on Sunday, and the moose won.

The dog and its owner were on the Upper Big Water trail in Millcreek Canyon, unaware that a moose was in the area.

The moose got spooked and proceeded to trample the dog.

Moose sightings are very common along the Wasatch Front and northern Utah.

"Even if it's an off-leash trail, we always recommend keeping your dog on a leash. For starters, it is illegal to let your dog chase wildlife," Utah Division of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Heaton Jolley said.

An adult moose can weigh anywhere from 800 to 1,200 pounds and stand six feet tall at the shoulder. They can run 35 miles per hour, so the best advice is to avoid moose and other wildlife when out with the dogs.