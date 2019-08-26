How acoustic wave therapy is changing the way men treat impotency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's new technology for treating erectile dysfunction in men.

Andrew Rineheart with Wasatch Medical Clinic told us about this technology and how it's benefiting men.

He says, "Until now, clinics and doctors treated the problem by relieving symptoms with medication, but those lack effectiveness and come with harmful side effects."

Acoustic Wave Therapy offers a solution that treats the root cause of the problem, which is blood flow. Rinehart continues, "It widens blood vessels, increasing the amount of blood released into the penis during arousal."

Andrew said that if viewers call now, a free doctor exam and ultrasound (worth $300+) will be done with a medical doctor. That number is 801-901-8000.

Find out more by visiting wasatchmedicalclinic.com.