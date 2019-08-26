90 students are training at UVU’s Culinary Arts Institute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah Valley University is excited to have their campus alive again with students for the new academic year. UVU is an open-enrollment university that allows students to come as they are and bring their dreams.

There are currently 90 students training at UVU's Culinary Arts Institute. They will earn an Associate of Applied Science in Culinary Arts or a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management.

The program is already looking for those interested in enrolling in July of 2020.

Chef Todd Leonard joined us to show us an example recipe he prepares with students for a large gathering or party: Chicken Pot Stickers with Honey Soy Ginger Dressing.

Chicken Pot Stickers

Recipe By :Chef Todd Leonard CEC

Serving Size : 36 Preparation Time :0:45

Categories : Appetizer

Amount Measure Ingredient -- Preparation Method

-------- ------------ --------------------------------

1 1/2 pounds Ground chicken

2 tablespoons Garlic -- minced

2 tablespoons Soy sauce

2 tablespoons Carrot -- ground

2 tablespoons Cilantro leaves, whole -- chopped fine

36 Wanton wrappers

Water

Mix meat together with the garlic, soy, carrot, and cilantro. Mix well and chill.

Place 1 tablespoon of chicken filling on the wanton, with finger wet the edges of wanton and press and crimp sides.

You can use a mold to shape the dumplings as well.

Deep fry, pan fry or steam dumplings.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Per Serving (excluding unknown items): 43 Calories; 2g Fat (37.5% calories from fat); 6g Protein; 1g Carbohydrate; trace Dietary Fiber; 18mg Cholesterol; 75mg Sodium. Exchanges: 1 Lean Meat; 0 Vegetable.

Serving Ideas : Serve with Thai chili sauce and waterfall salad. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and green onions!

Honey Soy Ginger Dressing

Recipe By :Chef Todd C. Leonard CEC

Serving Size : 213 Preparation Time :0:30

Categories :

Amount Measure Ingredient -- Preparation Method

-------- ------------ --------------------------------

1 gallon soy sauce

3 5 pounds each honey

1/4 cup cayenne pepper

7 ounces ginger -- peeled and pureed

40 ounces rice wine vinegar

1 gallon sesame oil

3/4 gallon salad oil

2 cups sesame seeds

3 cups lime juice

1/2 cup garlic -- cleaned and pureed

2 bunches cilantro -- cleaned and chopped

Combine the honey, cayenne, ginger, garlic, cilantro, vinegar and soy sauce in a 22 qt lexon bucket.

With the bur mixer blend the ingredients together until smooth.

While blending add the oils slowly to emulsify.

After thickened add the lime juice and sesame seeds.

Taste and adjust as needed.

Description:

"Oriental Salad"

Yield:

"5 gallons"

Per Serving (excluding unknown items): 375 Calories; 29g Fat (67.7% calories from fat); 2g Protein; 30g Carbohydrate; 1g Dietary Fiber; 0mg Cholesterol; 1238mg Sodium. Exchanges: 0 Grain(Starch); 0 Lean Meat; 1/2 Vegetable; 0 Fruit; 6 Fat; 2 Other Carbohydrates.

NOTES : This dressing also makes a good marinade, dipping sauce and glaze. Dressing will keep several weeks under refrigeration.

If you're interested in learning more, please visit: uvu.edu.